'No Plans to Travel Abroad Because...': Imran Khan Responds After Pak Govt Puts Him on No-fly List

A day after Pakistan government banned former prime minister Imran Khan and his party leaders from travelling abroad, the PTI chief on Friday said he has no plans to travel abroad. Imran Khan also said he has no properties, businesses and bank account abroad.

“I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country," Khan said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan government, he added, “If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favourite place on earth."

The statement comes after Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and more than 600 leaders and former assembly members of the PTI party were barred from leaving the country.

Khan and several top leaders of his party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.

A Geo News report citing sources within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) said that the names of the PTI leaders and its party chief have been added for their involvement in the May 9 violence and desecration of martyrs’ monuments.

The sources claimed that some of the PTI leaders and office bearers tried leaving the country in the last three days, however, they were stopped at the airports.

The list includes Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Fawad Chaudhry has already quit the party but his name has been listed among those who cannot fly out of Pakistan.

When Khan was the prime minister, names of several high-profile personalities, including PML-N leader and current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, were put on the no-fly list.