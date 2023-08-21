Trends :Chandrayaan-3PM Modi@BRICSXi@BRICSSergei SurovikinChina Fire
Home » World » No Toilet Privacy for Imran in Attock Jail, CCTV Covers Every Movement; News18 Gets Details | Exclusive

No Toilet Privacy for Imran in Attock Jail, CCTV Covers Every Movement; News18 Gets Details | Exclusive

According to a report by an additional sessions judge accessed by News18, a camera has been installed right in front of Imran Khan's cell, just 5-6 feet away from his room. The former Pakistan PM also says his wife and lawyers have no easy access to him

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 20:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The CCTV covers Imran's every activity including toilet use and there is no privacy while defecating or bathing, says the report. (File photo/AP)
The CCTV covers Imran's every activity including toilet use and there is no privacy while defecating or bathing, says the report. (File photo/AP)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is not being treated well in Attock Jail, a report by an additional sessions judge accessed by CNN-News18 reveals. The report says a team visited the jail and everyone was found to be happy. There were women, juveniles, and other civil prisoners. The cell where Imran Khan was confined was also visited. The former PM expressed grave concern about the placement of CCTV cameras.

According to the report, a camera has been installed right in front of Khan’s cell, just 5-6 feet away from his room.

Advertisement

The CCTV covers his every activity including toilet use and there is no privacy while defecating or bathing, says the report.

The concern expressed by the prisoner is a genuine one and is also a violation of Rules 257 and 771 of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, it says.

However, the superintendent present there has given assurance to redress this grievance of the prisoner.

top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 Landing | Chandrayaan-3's Journey To The Moon | ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Mission | N18V

    • Imran Khan also complained that “his wife and lawyers have no easy access to him".

    The superintendent has also assured that the prisoner shall be given access to his wife and lawyers as per prevailing rules.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 20:50 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App