Noel Rodriguez Disappearance Case: Who Is Arshdeep Singh and Other Key Takeaways

The search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez continues in the Texas town of Everman one month after the authorities issued an Amber alert. Everman police officials believe the 6-year-old boy could be dead but investigators are looking for his remains.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is one of the ten children of mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and stepfather Arshdeep Singh. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been reported missing since March 25 but he was not seen since last fall.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and stepfather Arshdeep Singh on March 22 with six of Cindy’s children left for India. Arshdeep Singh, according to a report by Texas-based news outlet Fort-Worth Star Telegram, is now wanted by police because he allegedly stole $10,000 in cash from his workplace to fund his trip to India.

Here is all you need to know about the Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez case:

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh did not care for the wellbeing of her child Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez saying that he was “possessed by a demon" and wanted to harm her newborn twin daughters. However, a parent that took Noel in under foster care said Noel, who was born physically and developmentally disabled, was a caring, fun and lovable child. According to reports, Noel was missing since October 2022 shortly after Cindy gave birth to her twin daughters. Cindy, according to reports, did feed Noel or give him anything to drink because she didn’t want to change his diapers and abused the 6-year-old, according to Fort-Worth Star Telegram. Arshdeep Singh from Punjab and Cindy married in the year 2020. When the 35-year-old moved to the US from India remains unclear. He worked at AGHA Enterprises and used to deliver parcels. Arshdeep is being accused of stealing money from the business and then falsifying records to cover his tracks. He worked at AGHA Enterprises for more than two years and was a trusted employee, according to Fort-Worth Star Telegram. His employer, Mohammed Khan, while speaking to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, said Arshdeep was hired two years ago to manage purchasing merchandise for stores and help with banking. Arshdeep stole $10,000 from AGHA Enterprises before fleeing the US and deposited $8,000 in his personal bank account. Security camera footage from his bank shows him making the deposit. Arshdeep Singh used his credit card to purchase the tickets, the police said. Arshdeep faces charges of endangerment or abandonment of a child along with his wife Cindy and following the discovery of the theft, he also faces charges of second-degree felony theft. Police have searched more than 500 acres to find evidence leading to Noel’s body. The police are presuming he is dead and earlier tore up the concrete at the place where Cindy and Arshdeep were living to find out if Noel was buried below the concrete, according to Fort-Worth Star Telegram. Arshdeep and Cindy were living in someone else’s home for the last two years but Cindy has been living there for the past decade. The home that they were living in belonged to an elderly man living in Everman named Charles Parsons. Parsons was also in a state of shock and said Arshdeep seemed like a person who cared for his children. The case came into the fore after cops in Texas’ Everman conducted a welfare check at the family’s home in March after Child Protective Services received a tip that Noel was missing and said the family “lived in squalor", according to Fort-Worth Star Telegram. Cindy started living in Parsons’ home because the elderly man asked her to live there after he found her sleeping in her car with her children about 10 years ago. Cindy has 10 children in total and three children live with her mother. She lost custody of some of her children and was put on probation after an incident in which she was drunk and driving a vehicle with her children inside. The FBI is working with authorities in India in a bid to extradite the couple back to the US.

