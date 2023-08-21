North Korea Abruptly Cancels First Post-Covid International Commercial Flight, Reasons Unknown

North Korea’s national airline was set to make its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, only for it to be abruptly cancelled at the last minute. North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Journalists gathered on Monday at Beijing’s Capital Airport to await Air Koryo flight JS151 from Pyongyang, due to arrive at 09:50 am.

But almost two hours after its scheduled arrival, a signboard in the terminal unexpectedly signalled it had been cancelled, prompting groans of disappointment from media waiting to see some of the isolated North’s first international travellers in years. Beijing airport customer service told AFP that Air Koryo had not given a reason for the cancellation.

AFP was unable to contact Air Koryo’s China offices on Monday, and a journalist who visited the state-owned airline’s Beijing outpost found the glass doors locked and bolted. But the office seemed well-maintained, with a worker on the same floor saying they had not seen any of the airline’s staff come to the office that morning, though they did show up occasionally.

- Taekwondo delegation -

After three years of Covid-induced isolation, there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls, experts say. Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in the North Korean capital last month — the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.

Last week Pyongyang allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan. The Yonhap and Kyodo news agencies reported that a group of people, believed to be North Korean athletes, had crossed the land border into China last Wednesday before travelling on to Beijing, then flying to Central Asia.