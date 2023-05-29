Trends :Lashkar-e-TaibaRamdas SunakMoscow Drone AttackHui MuslimsKishida
North Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch, Raising Ballistic Missile Concerns

North Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch, Raising Ballistic Missile Concerns

Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office

AFP

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:29 IST

Tokyo, Japan

A woman watches street TV broadcasting breaking news of a North Korean missile launch in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. (AFP)
A woman watches street TV broadcasting breaking news of a North Korean missile launch in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. (AFP)

North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls a satellite in the coming weeks, Japan’s coastguard said Monday.

Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister’s office that refers to a “ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

Pyongyang has informed Japan’s coastguard that a rocket will be launched between May 31 and June 11 and will fall in waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

In a tweet, the prime minister’s office said Kishida issued instructions “on North Korea’s notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite".

He has told officials to gather intelligence, remain vigilant and closely coordinate with allies including the United States and South Korea, the tweet added.

Pyongyang has intensified its missile launches in recent months, with some triggering emergency warning systems in parts of Japan.

Seoul and Tokyo have meanwhile been working to mend long-frayed ties, including with greater cooperation on North Korea’s military threats.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

first published: May 29, 2023, 06:29 IST
last updated: May 29, 2023, 06:29 IST
