Trends :Imran KhanSudan CrisisUS DefaultPakistan UnrestLukashenko
Home » World » North Korean Hackers Stole $721 Million in Cryptocurrency from Japan - Nikkei

North Korean Hackers Stole $721 Million in Cryptocurrency from Japan - Nikkei

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Reuters

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 23:26 IST

Tokyo

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported. (Reuters/File)
The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported. (Reuters/File)

Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

The report comes after Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement on Saturday that they support measures to counter growing threats from illicit activities by state actors, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 15, 2023, 23:26 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 23:26 IST
Read More