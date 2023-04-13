Trends :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
North Korean Missile, That Triggered Alarm in Hokkaido, Did Not Fall in Japanese Territory: PM Kishida

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the missile sharply angled eastwards also did not appear to have fallen in Japan's economic waters

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 07:10 IST

Tokyo, Japan

A man watches street TV broadcasting breaking news of a North Korean missile launch in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. (AFP)
A man watches street TV broadcasting breaking news of a North Korean missile launch in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. (AFP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said that a missile launched by North Korea, that prompted Hokkaido residents to take shelter, “did not fall in Japanese territory", an AFP report said.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the projectile, which was “likely to be an ICBM-class ballistic missile, sharply angled eastwards" also did not appear to have fallen in Japan’s economic waters.

Japan’s government had urged Hokkaido residents to take shelter on Thursday morning after the missile launch.

“Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately," the government said in an initial warning, telling residents of Hokkaido to take shelter in a building or underground.

The missile, suspected to be intermediate-range or longer, was fired at 7:23 am (2223 GMT on Wednesday) from near Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s coast guard said the missile was believed to have landed. It did not give exact details of where, but said there was “no longer a possibility" it would fall near Hokkaido.

The South Korean military said it was on high alert and maintaining readiness posture in close coordination with the US.

Pyongyang has opened the year with a flurry of weapons tests, including what its state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones and the launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles.

North Korea has claimed to have conducted three tests of underwater drones — known as Haeil, which means tsunami in Korean — in less than three weeks so far.

first published: April 13, 2023, 06:47 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 07:10 IST
