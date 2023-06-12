North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Will Continue ‘Holding Hands Firmly’ with Russian Prez Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia’s National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying “full support and solidarity."

“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," Kim said in the message published by KCNA.