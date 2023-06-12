Trends :PM Modi US VisitTucker CarlsonNottinghamDenverAustralia Bus Crash
Home » World » North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Will Continue ‘Holding Hands Firmly’ with Russian Prez Putin

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Will Continue ‘Holding Hands Firmly’ with Russian Prez Putin

Kim said that Russia will continue to “add glory to the history of victory”.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 06:49 IST

Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia’s National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying “full support and solidarity."

“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," Kim said in the message published by KCNA.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Kim called for “closer strategic cooperation" with Moscow, “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country," it added.

    North Korea has sought to forge closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming the “hegemonic policy" and “high-handedness" of the United States and the West.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 06:49 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 06:49 IST
    Read More