Northern Lights to be Visible in These States in US, Canada. Where and When to Watch?

The northern lights will be visible across some states in the United States on Thursday, however, the audience will be much smaller than what some early forecasts had suggested.

The sky spectacle will be visible in stretches of Canada and few states in the US could see a faint reddish glow on the horizon.

Earlier, the forecast by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute had suggested that the northern lights could be visible much farther south than usual this week.

However, more recent forecast using current data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict nothing special for the US, according to Associated Press.

Where Will be the Norther Lights Visible in the US?

In North America, the predictions show a broad stretch of Canada and Alaska could see the northern lights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Areas in the US, including parts of Wisconsin, Michigan and Montana, could get a peek of the colorful glow. However, for them the aurora will probably be a “faint glow on the horizon," rather than a shimmering green curtain.

The people in these areas will have to seek out clear, dark skies between 9 pm and 3 am to have the best chance to see the aurora’s colorful glow.

Last week, the institute has predicted that the lights would be visible in 17 states over two days in Washington, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts on July 12, and Alaska, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Indiana, Vermont and Maryland.

Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The northern lights happen when particles from the sun make their way toward Earth and collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

The sun is constantly sending material our way in a stream known as the solar wind. The particles carry an electric charge and when they bump into gases such as oxygen and nitrogen in the atmosphere, they transfer some of their energy “like two billiard balls hitting each other."

This puts the atoms and molecules in an excited state. They shake off some of that energy in the form of light, creating the colorful displays of greens, blues, pinks and reds.