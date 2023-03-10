A county court judge in Australia’s Melbourne city has come under fire after he ordered a breastfeeding mother and her child to leave the court, an ordeal that left the woman “humiliated and shamed."

The woman was feeding her child while observing a matter in the Victorian County Court on Thursday when the judge addressed her directly, Australia’s newspaper The Age reported.

This incident occurred on Friday when County Court judge Mark Gamble was about to bring the jury into the courtroom for a closing argument when he asked the woman to leave.

“I’m telling you this because it is something that has attracted some media publicity, and I think you need to know exactly what it was that I said and why I said it. As I said a moment ago, I think that it is self-explanatory," he said.

Advertisement

The newspaper said the incident occurred during closing arguments in a high-profile trial. The judge told the jury to put the matter out of mind and focus on the trial, the report added.

“I am simply raising it for the sake of you having an accurate account of what I said and why I said it."

The aggrieved woman told The Age she felt “felt totally humiliated and shamed" like she was doing “something wrong."

Notably, the mother said she even asked the security guard before she walked in if it was okay to bring the baby inside the court.

Dr Nisha Khot, a Melbourne obstetrician called the incident appalling and added that it was not acceptable.

“We’ve tried so hard to get past so many barriers for women who want to breastfeed and to have this happen in a court of law is just not acceptable at all," Dr Khot reportedly said.

Advertisement

The woman, who does wish to be named, expressed disappointment that the judge described breastfeeding as a distraction. “He said this while I was breastfeeding. I felt singled out, shamed for breastfeeding."

“I would love that no other woman will be spoken to like this ever again. Breastfeeding is not something we do for ourselves," the woman was quoted as saying by The Age.

When asked about the incident at a presser on Friday, Australia’s Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt said she is disappointed.

Advertisement

“It’s 2023, for goodness sake … (women) should never feel that they can’t actually feed their child," Stitt said.

Read all the Latest News here