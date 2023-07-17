'Not Just Pieces Of Art...': After PM Modi's Historic Visit, US Hands Over 105 Indian Antiquities

The United States on Monday in a repatriation ceremony handed over 105 trafficked antiquities to India. The event was held at the India Consulate in New York.

The 105 artefacts that were included in the ceremony represent a wide geographical spread of Indian culture and historic significance. panning a period from 2nd-3rd century CE to 18th-19th century CE, the artefacts are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood, the press release said.

Around 50 of these artefacts are related to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) while the rest are of huge cultural significance. The antiquities will soon be transported to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed gratitude towards the US government, in particular Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg and his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their stellar cooperation and support.

“For the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture," ANI quoted Taranjit Singh Sandhu as saying.

The event follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the US in June where he was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a dinner at the White House and addressed a US Congress session.

Modi government has been making concerted efforts to bring back stolen Indian antiquities.

During PM Modi’s 2016 visit to the US, 16 antiques were handed over by the US side.

Similarly, in 2021, the Government of the United States handed over 157 artefacts which returned to India following the visit of the PM to the US in September 2021.

Meanwhile, US-India Business Council on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the US last month has sparked an unprecedented partnership for prosperity and security.

PM Modi’s US Visit

During his visit to The States, Prime Minister Modi’s address to a joint sitting of the US Congress received overwhelming appreciation and was welcomed by the Republican senators.

He received 15 standing ovations, and 79 applauses as US Congress Senators were seen lining up for autographs and selfies.