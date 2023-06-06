‘Not Poll Alliance’: After Carving Up PTI, Pakistan's PDM Partners May Contest Elections Separately

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) may not go into polls from a single platform, coalition partner Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, according to a report by the Dawn.

“The PDM is not an election alliance and it is unlikely that it contests the next polls on one platform. Every party has its own manifesto. However, the parties in the PDM may go for seat-adjustment at local levels," the president of the party said.

The PDM president appeared to reject the request of defence minister Khawaja Asif’s request that the coalition should contest the upcoming polls together.

The nine-party alliance, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-(N)), which also contains the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) (PML-Q) and the Jahangir Khan Tareen group, are taking steps to accommodate leaders who have left former prime minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the incidents of May 9.

The fundamentalist leader also said that he welcomes a court ban on PTI and said he fully supports the army in its decision to sue PTI cadres under the draconian Army Act.

He said never before in the history of Pakistan members of a political party were involved in plotting attacks on army installations. He said no talks will be held with Imran Khan’s party and he and his party’s cadres should face the law for the May 9 violence.

The fundamentalist leader remained tight-lipped about elections being held in October. Rahman said decisions regarding the polls will be taken in consultation with the coalition parties.