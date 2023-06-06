Trends :New York PollutionImran KhanAir India FlightPrince HarryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » 'Not Poll Alliance': After Carving Up PTI, Pakistan's PDM Partners May Contest Elections Separately

‘Not Poll Alliance’: After Carving Up PTI, Pakistan's PDM Partners May Contest Elections Separately

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman ditched Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s request to ensure PDM fight polls together.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:42 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before making the comments on the future of the coalition. (Image: Reuters File)
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before making the comments on the future of the coalition. (Image: Reuters File)

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) may not go into polls from a single platform, coalition partner Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, according to a report by the Dawn.

“The PDM is not an election alliance and it is unlikely that it contests the next polls on one platform. Every party has its own manifesto. However, the parties in the PDM may go for seat-adjustment at local levels," the president of the party said.

The PDM president appeared to reject the request of defence minister Khawaja Asif’s request that the coalition should contest the upcoming polls together.

The nine-party alliance, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-(N)), which also contains the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) (PML-Q) and the Jahangir Khan Tareen group, are taking steps to accommodate leaders who have left former prime minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the incidents of May 9.

The fundamentalist leader also said that he welcomes a court ban on PTI and said he fully supports the army in its decision to sue PTI cadres under the draconian Army Act.

He said never before in the history of Pakistan members of a political party were involved in plotting attacks on army installations. He said no talks will be held with Imran Khan’s party and he and his party’s cadres should face the law for the May 9 violence.

The fundamentalist leader remained tight-lipped about elections being held in October. Rahman said decisions regarding the polls will be taken in consultation with the coalition parties.

    • The PDM has on several occasions pointed out that it wants simultaneous polls across the country and earlier in May, both PDM and PTI agreed on holding general elections across the country on the same date, however, both parties were at loggerheads over the date of the polls.

    It is unlikely that another round of talks will be held anytime soon as the Army and the government want to punish PTI leaders and their chief Imran Khan for the May 9 violence.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 14:42 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 14:42 IST
