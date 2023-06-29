Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » ‘Nothing Short of Extraordinary’: Zelensky Awarded 2023 Chatham House Prize

‘Nothing Short of Extraordinary’: Zelensky Awarded 2023 Chatham House Prize

Chatham House said Zelensky united Ukraine in resistance and counter-offensive and demonstrated mastery of international diplomacy.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 08:09 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ukraine President Zelensky has been awarded the 2023 Chatham House Prize. (Image: Reuters File)
Ukraine President Zelensky has been awarded the 2023 Chatham House Prize. (Image: Reuters File)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded a prestigious UK prize for his leadership and contribution to international relations, the Chatham House think-tank said on Thursday.

The London-based research body said it had awarded Zelensky the 2023 Chatham House Prize, hailing his transformation from actor-turned novice politician to wartime leader as “nothing short of extraordinary".

“The former actor has unified his nation in defiance of a formidable foe," the think-tank said in a statement.

“He has also created a new form of modern diplomacy and leadership through his use of social media and direct communication with world leaders, marshalling a wide-ranging coalition in support of Ukraine at the United Nations and beyond."

Advertisement

“The people of Ukraine have faced a relentless onslaught in this brutal invasion," added Chatham House director Bronwen Maddox.

“President Zelensky  has united his  nation in  resistance and counter-offensive, and demonstrated a mastery of international diplomacy," she said.

Zelensky is expected to make a short live virtual address to the think-tank’s annual conference on Thursday with a special representative collecting the award on his behalf.

One of his predecessors, Viktor Yuschenko, was a recipient of the Chatham House Prize in 2005, in recognition of his role in the country’s “Orange Revolution" after rigged presidential elections.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Accepting the award, he said: “We’re convinced that the key area in foreign policy should be the European aspirations by Ukraine, mainly in the integration into the European Union and NATO."

    Yushchenko won a protracted and bitterly fought presidential election against a pro-Moscow opponent backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after protests over voting fraud forced a new ballot to be held.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 08:09 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 08:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App