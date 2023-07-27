Now Chinese Woman Travels to Pak to Marry Her Lover Whom She Met on Social Media

In yet another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman has travelled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry the man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Gao Feng, arrived in Islamabad last week by road from China via Gilgit on a three-month visit visa. The 21-year-old was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

Javed took the woman to his maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District instead of his hometown due to the security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan.