NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian Counterpart Patrushev

Doval met Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Senior Officials Responsible for Security Matters meeting here

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 22:39 IST

Cape town, South Africa

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (PTI File)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev here and discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of security and economy.

    • Doval met Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Senior Officials Responsible for Security Matters meeting here.

    The two leaders discussed in detail the matters of the Russia-India cooperation in the sphere of security and cooperation in the sphere of economy," a statement from the Office of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 25, 2023, 22:39 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 22:39 IST
