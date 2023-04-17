Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov, Focus on Bilateral Issues

Denis Manturov, who is on a two-day visit to India, will also hold a number of bilateral meetings during his stay in Delhi

Reported By: Shailendra Wangu

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in New Delhi on Monday. (Special Arrangement)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in New Delhi on Monday. (Special Arrangement)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov and discussed a range of bilateral issues to implement strategic relationship between both countries.

Denis Manturov, who is on a two-day visit to India, will also hold a number of bilateral meetings during his stay in Delhi.

“NSA Shri Ajit Doval met Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade & Industry of the Russian Federation on 17 April 2023. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral issues to implement the India-Russia strategic partnership," a statement from the government said.

Manturov attended a business-to-business dialogue earlier today. He will be co-chairing the meeting of the bilateral Inter-Govern mental Commission with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, the statement added.

Doval had met Denis Manturov during his visit to Russia in August last year and the two sides had discussed a range of issues related to bilateral security cooperation.

Manturov’s visit comes in the backdrop of renewed intensity in India-Russia trade ties, especially New Delhi’s procurement of increasing volume of discounted crude oil from that country.

