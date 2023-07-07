NSA Doval Urges UK Counterpart to Take Strong Action Against Extremist Threats to Indian Officials

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged his British counterpart, Sir Tim Barrow, to take strong and decisive public action such as deportation or legal prosecution against extremist elements in the UK who have been threatening officers of the Indian High Commission.

During their meeting in New Delhi, the two National Security Advisers engaged in restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to an official statement. The one-on-one talks was followed by delegation level dialogue attended by senior Indian and UK government officials.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in addressing violent extremism and radicalisation. “There can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalization in a democracy," the statement read.

The discussions came after pro-Khalistan groups recently released posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK, as well as in the US, Canada, and Australia. In response, India has formally requested these countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomats and their missions.

This was followed by the delegation level talks where both the countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to further enhancing of security linkages.