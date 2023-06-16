Nusrat Choudhury Confirmed as America's First Muslim Female Federal Judge

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed civil rights lawyer Nusrat Choudhury to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, making her the first female Muslim federal judge in the United States.

Nusrat Choudhury, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois, was confirmed on a 50-49 vote, a report in Reuters said.

She will also be the first federal judge of the Bangladeshi origin.

She spent most of her professional career with the ACLU, where she worked on racial justice, policing, and government surveillance of Muslim communities.

The report said that she was deputy director of the organization’s racial justice program from 2018 until 2020.

Earlier in January 2022, US President Joe Biden had nominated her to the federal bench.

She had received pushback from some Senate Republicans after she gave inconsistent answers on whether she made comments at 2015 event at Princeton University saying that police killings of unarmed Black men “every day."

She later in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee panel said that “Such a statement is inconsistent with my deep respect for law enforcement."

Biden also appointed US District Judge Zahid Quraishi, making him the first Muslim judge in US history.