Home » World » 'Offensive to Other Muslims': Pak Punjab Police Says Minority Ahmadis Can't Do Eid Qurbani | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 19:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Muslims across the globe offer the sacrifice of animals on Eid-al-Adha. (File pic/PTI)
Muslims across the globe offer the sacrifice of animals on Eid-al-Adha. (File pic/PTI)

Police from Pakistan’s Punjab province have issued directives to stop minority Ahmadiyya Muslims from organising Qurbani (sacrifice) and marking Eid-al-Adha, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The community continues to face persecution in Pakistan.

The notice sent to local police stations asks personnel to stop Ahmadis from performing Qurbani, as it is “offensive to other Muslims".

If any Ahmadiyya persons violate these directives, they could face jail or financial penalty because it will trigger tensions and allow extremist elements to benefit, reads the statement.

    • The number of Ahmadiyya in the country has been variously estimated to be between 0.22% and 2.2% of Pakistan’s population.

    They have often come under religious persecution and discrimination. According to a Pew Research Center report, only 7% of Pakistanis consider the Ahmadis as Muslims.

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 18:56 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 19:03 IST
