'Often Teases People in...': Dalai Lama Issues Official Apology Over Video of Him Kissing Minor Boy

After a video showing him kissing a minor boy sparked a row, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Monday issued an official apology saying he regrets the incident. The development comes after a clip of him kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to “suck his tongue" sparked a row on Sunday.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the official statement read. It further said that Dalai Lama wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world.

Advertisement

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the Dalai Lama could be seen kissing the lips of a boy who approached to hug him. During the incident, the Buddhist monk extended his tongue and requested the boy to “suck it". The Dalai Lama can be heard asking, “Can you suck my tongue?" in the viral footage.

Earlier, Dalai Lama had landed in controversy back in 2019 when he stated that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be “attractive."

Read all the Latest News here