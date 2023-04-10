Home » World » 'Often Teases People in...': Dalai Lama Issues Official Apology Over Video of Him Kissing Minor Boy

'Often Teases People in...': Dalai Lama Issues Official Apology Over Video of Him Kissing Minor Boy

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the Dalai Lama could be seen kissing the lips of a boy who had approached to hug him.

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 12:08 IST

New Delhi, India

A video of the Dalai Lama kissing a minor boy on the lips went viral on social media. (Image: Twitter)
After a video showing him kissing a minor boy sparked a row, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Monday issued an official apology saying he regrets the incident. The development comes after a clip of him kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to “suck his tongue" sparked a row on Sunday.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the official statement read. It further said that Dalai Lama wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the Dalai Lama could be seen kissing the lips of a boy who approached to hug him. During the incident, the Buddhist monk extended his tongue and requested the boy to “suck it". The Dalai Lama can be heard asking, “Can you suck my tongue?" in the viral footage.

Earlier, Dalai Lama had landed in controversy back in 2019 when he stated that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be “attractive."

first published: April 10, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 12:08 IST
