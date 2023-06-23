Ohio Father Accused of Killing His 3 Young Sons Indicted on Murder Charges

A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, were all killed. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting.

“This was the man that every day they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things," Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at the arraignment.

“He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood," Gast said.

The sheriff’s office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and was shot in the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.