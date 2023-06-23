Trends :Modi Gets Egypt's AwardRussia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinIndian Dies in BirminghamModi in Egypt
Home » World » Ohio Father Accused of Killing His 3 Young Sons Indicted on Murder Charges

Ohio Father Accused of Killing His 3 Young Sons Indicted on Murder Charges

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST

United States of America (USA)

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday. (File photo/IANS)
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday. (File photo/IANS)

A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, were all killed. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting.

“This was the man that every day they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things," Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at the arraignment.

“He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood," Gast said.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and was shot in the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • Officials have not released a motive for the slayings, which occurred in Monroe Township, about 75 miles (120 kilometres) west of Columbus. Doerman’s bail has been set at $20 million and he is currently in the Clermont County Jail.

    Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment. Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to say whether they represent him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App