On Cam | Chilling Bodycam Footage Shows Moment US Police Took Down Nashville School Shooter

Nashville authorities have released chilling footage showing officers entering the Christian school to respond to the shooting that left six people dead, searching the premise for the attacker and taking down the shooter.

The six-minute video shows police armed with weapons making their way from classroom to classroom, searching for the shooter, while emergency alarms wail in the background.

In the footage, taken from the body cameras of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, the officer is seen arriving approaching the school in his vehicle, arming himself and then speaking to a staff at the Covenant School who directs the cop inside the building, offering information and a door key.

Advertisement

The officers shout instructions as they clear the school’s downstairs areas, including classrooms filled with small desks and paper craftwork, while jackets and backpacks are seen hanging in the hallway.

Multiple gunshots are heard as officers advance to a sun-filled atrium upstairs, where the suspect, later named as Audrey Hale, was killed by police during the attack.

Audrey Hale killed three children and three adults and is believed to have once been a student at the facility, according to the police.

Hale, identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media, had prepared detailed maps of the school and left a written manifesto that suggested attacks at other locations were planned.

Advertisement

Nashville police chief John Drake said Hale had been receiving treatment for an “emotional disorder," and that the shooter’s parents believed their child — who lived at home with them — had bought and later resold a single gun.

In an earlier video also released by the Nashville police, Hale is seen entering the school by first shooting the glass door at the entrance.

Hale, wearing a black military-style vest, camouflage pants and red baseball cap, moved through the building, opening fire on children and staff.

She was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun and could be seen inspecting the rooms.

Advertisement

The victims were an eight-year-old and two nine-year-olds, two teachers, one of whom was the longtime head of the school in the southern US state, and a school custodian.

Responding to the incident US President Joe Biden described the deadly school shooting in Nashville as “sick" and said gun violence is tearing the nation’s “soul."

“It’s just sick," he said at the White House. Biden praised police for responding “within minutes" but called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

Read all the Latest News here