‘One Day The Tables Will Turn’: Imran Says PDM Harming Pakistan By Tearing PTI Apart

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in an address to party members and people of Pakistan said that those who are in power are trying to destroy his party without considering that they are also harming Pakistan in the process.

The head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is on the backfoot after the government and the Pakistan Army launched a crackdown on him and his party cadres for attacking army installations and setups across Pakistan on May 9.

PTI cadres attacked army installations, vandalised public property and engaged in arson to retaliate against the arrest of their chief on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former prime minister was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for more than two days before being released on May 12 but by then more than five people died, thousands were injured and several thousands were arrested as PTI cadres clashed with the law enforcement officials.

“In the history of Pakistan, no power has oppressed its people in such a naked way as it is being done now, not even in the martial law of Musharraf and Zia," Imran Khan said.

“The way you are trying to destroy the political party with the biggest vote bank in the country means you are destroying democracy," the former prime minister said, exuding confidence that he would emerge victorious if elections were held.

Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-(N)) and the Maulana Fazlur Rahman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), is abusing human rights in Pakistan.

He further accused the government of targeting female members of the PTI and female members of the male PTI politicians and workers.

Imran Khan accused the government of running away from the elections and exacerbating the current political as well as economic crisis engulfing the country.