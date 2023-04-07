Home » World » 'Only White Candidates' Job Advertisement Sparks Outrage on Internet

'Only White Candidates' Job Advertisement Sparks Outrage on Internet

The job was apparently posted by Virginia-based Arthur Grand Technologies this week for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Texas

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 00:58 IST

Virginia, US

The job was posted by Virginia-based Arthur Grand Technologies this week for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas (Representative image)
The job was posted by Virginia-based Arthur Grand Technologies this week for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas (Representative image)

A US-based company landed itself in a soup after it purportedly posted a job advertisement, asking only for “white" candidates to apply.

"Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates]", the job vacancy reads.

The job was apparently posted by Virginia-based Arthur Grand Technologies this week for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, The Independent reported.

The news about the job application went viral on Twitter and Reddit after one of the users on the microblogging website called the company for discriminatory practices.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Hi @WarrenBuffett! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors… Arthur Grand Technologies Inc… has some problematic hiring processes. Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company’s competitiveness, besides being a bad look," T.K. Finch tweeted.

Other users also chimed in and slammed the company for discriminating against applicants based on their colour or ethnicity. One of the users on Twitter pointed out that Arthur Grand is a contractor to three tiers of government — federal, state, and local.

“And Arthur Grand is a government contractor — federal, state, and local. Doesn’t that add a whole extra layer of obligations not to discriminate?" Stannie Holt tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Bravo to the “junior" staff member being blamed for this.  They obviously blew the whistle on this company by posting the job req as-written."

Advertisement

The company later posted an update stating that the job posting “was neither authorised nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees". “A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account," the company added.

It also said that “necessary legal action" had been intitiated against the “job poster".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 00:52 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 00:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Soars Mercury Levels In Stylish Athleisure During Gym Outings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Is An Epitome Of Grace And Poise In Stunning Sarees, Check Out The Beauty's Sexy Pictures