'Only White Candidates' Job Advertisement Sparks Outrage on Internet

A US-based company landed itself in a soup after it purportedly posted a job advertisement, asking only for “white" candidates to apply.

"Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates]", the job vacancy reads.

The job was apparently posted by Virginia-based Arthur Grand Technologies this week for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, The Independent reported.

The news about the job application went viral on Twitter and Reddit after one of the users on the microblogging website called the company for discriminatory practices.

“Hi @WarrenBuffett! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors… Arthur Grand Technologies Inc… has some problematic hiring processes. Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company’s competitiveness, besides being a bad look," T.K. Finch tweeted.

Other users also chimed in and slammed the company for discriminating against applicants based on their colour or ethnicity. One of the users on Twitter pointed out that Arthur Grand is a contractor to three tiers of government — federal, state, and local.

“And Arthur Grand is a government contractor — federal, state, and local. Doesn’t that add a whole extra layer of obligations not to discriminate?" Stannie Holt tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Bravo to the “junior" staff member being blamed for this. They obviously blew the whistle on this company by posting the job req as-written."

The company later posted an update stating that the job posting “was neither authorised nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees". “A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account," the company added.

It also said that “necessary legal action" had been intitiated against the “job poster".

