India said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and believes that issues between both countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in a terror and violence-free atmosphere.

India reiterated its stance in the 2022 Annual Report released by the external affairs ministry and said the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment.

In the report, the government criticised the state-backed support for terrorists and said due to its support to actors who want to destabilise the region normal trade activity, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges remain restricted.

India also criticised its neighbour for engaging in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India and use it as a tool to divert global attention from the internal issues that affect Pakistan. It highlighted that Pakistan amplifies false propaganda even though it continues to suffer from political and economic issues.

“Pakistan continues to engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India, and to divert attention from its domestic political and economic failures. India has completely and unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India," the Annual Report said.

The annual report also highlighted that there is greater understanding among countries that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that the matters related to it are internal to India.

The report also criticises Islamabad for not respecting the January 2004 commitment where it pledged that it will not allow its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India.

“Despite India’s persistent urging that Pakistan respect its January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the LoC and International Boundary," the report said.

Pakistan was urged to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The report reiterated the New Delhi has consistently stressed the need for Islamabad to take “credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross border terrorism."

“India consistently raises the issue of Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora. In such outreach, credible inputs regarding the Pakistani-origins of the captured terrorists are also shared,’ the report said.

The report also outlined steps taken by India to secure early consular access, release and repatriation of the Indian nationals who remain in Pakistan’s custody.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

