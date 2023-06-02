Opening TV Channels, Using Teens & Justifying War: This Man is Running Russia's Propaganda in Ukraine

While Russia’s Wagner mercenaries are at the forefront fighting in Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, a close associate of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been involved in another battle- influencing people in the Moscow-occupied territories.

Ever since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, Alexander Malkevich has been tasked with setting up pro-Russian TV stations in key areas captured so far, BBC reported.

Malkevich is reportedly involved in projects spreading Russian influence from across countries including Africa and the US through his links to Prigozhin.

Through his close association to Prigozhin, sanctioned by the US because of those ties, Malkevich has major resources at his disposal.

Malkevich’s job earlier involved running state-funded TV in Prigozhin’s home city, St Petersburg. However, since the Ukraine war, he made his base in Kherson and his task was to set up pro-Russian television stations in Russian-occupied regions.

He currently has Tavria TV in Kherson, Za TV in Melitopol and Mariupol 24 in the eastern Donetsk region. These channels strictly follow the Kremlin’s propaganda narratives and tries to justify the viewers reasons for the was against Ukraine.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin says the special military operation was a forced step, because Moscow had been left with no other choice. Such security risks had been created for Russia that no other reaction was possible," the chancel reportedly said.

After having a private army, troll factories and group of online media, Malkevich’s control of broadcasting in Mariupol, Kherson and Melitopol provided the Wagner boss a new weapon in the war against Ukraine and the West.

However, Malkevich faced a tough job recruiting people to work for his channels. He even opened a “media school" in Kherson to train staff and some of the students joined his TV stations before even becoming adults, the report said.

But his stint in Kherson was shortly lived as the city was retaken by the Ukrainian military forces in November last year.

Malkevich rose to prominent in 2018, when he launched USA Really, a propaganda website set up in the US by RIA FAN, which was associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But USA Really failed to take off and Malkevich was detained and later sanctioned for “facilitating Prigozhin’s global influence operations".

His work in Ukraine didn’t go unnoticed by the Russian government. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in January this year rewarded him for “organising TV broadcasting in territories which are being liberated."