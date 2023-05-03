Operation Kaveri: 12th Flight Carrying 231 Indians Leaves for Mumbai from War-torn Sudan

In the ongoing efforts to rescue Indian nationals from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 231 more stranded citizens have left for Mumbai.

“12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

India has been operating military aircraft and naval ships from Port Sudan to evacuate its citizens from the African country after the conflict started in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan on April 15.

India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ and swiftly stationed Indian Naval Ships and Indian Air Force aircraft for the evacuation of stranded citizens in the war-torn country.

Wednesday’s flight was the 12th flight carrying Indian evacuees that took off from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah since Operation Kaveri began.

Under the initiative, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan, from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in the Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or the IAF’s aircraft.

In the last few days, Indian officials worked round the clock to evacuate Indians, people familiar with the matter said. So far, more than 3,000 stranded Indians have left the crisis-hit Sudan for Jeddah till now.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan in view of the prevailing security situation.

Port Sudan is a port city on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan. It is located at a distance of around 850 km from Khartoum.

