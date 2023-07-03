Orkney Wants to Leave UK to Join Norway, But Why?

Orkney, located off the north coast of Scotland, is considering the possibility of seceding from the United Kingdom and becoming a self-governing territory of Norway.

The Orkney Islands council has chosen to investigate alternative forms of governance in order to enhance economic opportunities in the region. James Stockan, the council leader, has proposed a motion to explore Orkney’s historical and cultural connections to the Nordic region, while also examining the governance models utilized by crown dependencies like Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

What is Orkney’s History?

Orkney’s history involves periods of Norwegian and Danish rule, with the islands being transferred to Scotland in 1472 as part of a dowry agreement between Margaret of Denmark and King James III of Scotland.

Stockan expressed in an interview with BBC News that Orkney’s historical ties to the Norse kingdom outweigh its association with the United Kingdom. He mentioned that residents of Orkney often approach him with sentiments about repaying the dowry and returning to Norway. There exists a strong affinity and deep cultural connection to the region. Stockan believes that the current moment presents an opportune time to delve into the possibilities and explore alternative governance options for Orkney.

How Does Orkney Want to Leave UK?

While the motion presented by the Orkney Islands council does not bind them to any specific choices, the accompanying report suggests that any constitutional changes would likely involve a combination of petitions, referendums, and legislative actions at both the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) and the UK Parliament (Westminster). These processes would be necessary to enact any potential shifts in governance or legal status for Orkney.

According to Stockan, Orkney has been poorly supported by both the Edinburgh and London governments, receiving less funding per capita compared to Shetland and the Western Isles. The forthcoming report to be presented to the council mentions the Faroe Isles, a self-governing territory of Denmark, as a reference point, according to a report by Guardian.

Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney, acknowledged the potential risks of creating barriers but expressed his support for empowering island communities. He mentioned his upcoming meeting with local councillors and his interest in understanding the specifics of the proposal. McArthur also highlighted the need to ensure that the exploration of alternative governance does not divert resources from the essential operation of services, particularly during times of significant pressure.