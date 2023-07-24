Trends :Taiwan MEA ReportHunter BidenOcean TemperaturesRestore Trump
Home » World » Outdoor Deck Collapses at an Alabama House, Seriously Injuring at Least 6

Outdoor Deck Collapses at an Alabama House, Seriously Injuring at Least 6

It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation area

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 23:47 IST

United States of America (USA)

It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)
It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

An outdoor deck collapsed at a house in Alabama, seriously injuring at least six people, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation area.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Katrina, Vicky, Gauri, More Show Support For Ranveer-Alia

    • It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed, said Ben Wilkerson, chief of a volunteer fire and rescue department in the area. About 15 people were on it at the time. Everyone is expected to recover.

    When emergency crews first responded, “it was a little chaotic," Wilkerson said. Other fire departments and ambulance services were called.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 24, 2023, 23:47 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 23:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App