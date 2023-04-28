Russia Attacks Ukrainian Cities Killing At Least 5, Air Raid Sirens, Explosions in Kyiv

Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv were rocked by explosions early on Friday and at least five people were killed in the fresh round of attacks, multiple reports said.

Russia fired more than a dozen cruise missiles at Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded around the capital as the city saw its first attack in around two months.

In Uman, a high-rise building was hit by a missile, blowing apart a large part of a residential building. The city’s military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

Advertisement

Explosions were also heard after midnight in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to Interfax Ukraine news agency.

The attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed a woman and a three-year-old child, the city’s mayor said, according to The Guardian. Three people were killed in a cruise missile strike on a high-rise residential building in the city of Uman.

Kyiv City Administration said it intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over the city.

The attacks come a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer, referring to a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

It was the first time the leaders had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Advertisement

But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of its “special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, saying it was necessary to protect Russia.

Russian forces have suffered setbacks throughout the conflict and have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of Bakhmut, once a city of 70,000.

Read all the Latest News here