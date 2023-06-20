Pak Anti-terror Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants against Imran Khan And Others | Exclusive

Trends :PM Modi in WashingtonModi's Gifts to BidenH-1B VisaElon Musk-Zuckerberg FightMissing Titanic Submarine
The cases against the accused were registered for torching a container and attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in the provincial capital on May 9

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 20:23 IST

New Delhi, India

On Sunday, Imran Khan said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail. (File pic: Reuters)

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Hammad Azhar, and other party leaders.

The court has issued warrants in a case registered against them at the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations at the request of the investigating officer.

The cases against the accused were registered for torching a container and attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in the provincial capital on May 9.

The investigating officer told the court that an attempt was made to arrest the accused but it was unsuccessful.

On Sunday, Imran Khan said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail.

Addressing the nation via YouTube, the former Pakistan prime minister said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people.

    • “I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country," he said.

    Khan is facing over 140 cases, mostly related to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption, and fraud.

    first published: June 20, 2023, 20:23 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 20:23 IST
