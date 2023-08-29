Trends :New Chinese MapImran Khan CypherTitanic ExpeditionUS Russia SanctionsHarry Afghanistan Tour
Pak Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail to Bushra Bibi Till Sep 12 in Graft Cases

Bushra Bibi, 49, appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad along with her lawyers Latif Khosa and Intizar Hussain Panjutha

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 20:08 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Bushra Bibi is named in multiple graft cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University Trust cases. . (Special Arrangement)

A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, till September 12 in multiple graft cases, it emerged on Tuesday.

Bushra Bibi, 49, appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad along with her lawyers Latif Khosa and Intizar Hussain Panjutha.

The court approved her bail plea against a surety bond of Rs 500,000, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Bushra Bibi is named in multiple graft cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University Trust cases.

The development came hours after the Islamabad High Court suspended Khan’s three-year prison term in the Toshakhana corruption case.

    • The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief was arrested earlier this month in the Toshakhana case and was sentenced to three years in prison by a district court. He is currently lodged in Attock jail in Punjab province.

    He is due to appear on Wednesday before a special court constituted to hear cases pertaining to the Official Secrets Act (Amendment) 2023 in connection with the cipher (confidential diplomatic communication) case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

