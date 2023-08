Pak Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail to Bushra Bibi Till Sep 12 in Graft Cases

A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, till September 12 in multiple graft cases, it emerged on Tuesday.

Bushra Bibi, 49, appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad along with her lawyers Latif Khosa and Intizar Hussain Panjutha.

The court approved her bail plea against a surety bond of Rs 500,000, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Bushra Bibi is named in multiple graft cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University Trust cases.

The development came hours after the Islamabad High Court suspended Khan’s three-year prison term in the Toshakhana corruption case.