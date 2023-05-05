Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Meets Russia's Lavrov on Sidelines of SCO Meet in Goa

The Pakistan foreign office said the two ministers discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 00:42 IST

Benaulim, India

The meeting between FMs of Pakistan and Russia took place on the sidelines of a conclave of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a beach resort of Goa.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a conclave of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), included talks on bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

It said they “assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts."

Ahead of his departure on Thursday, Bilawal had said he was looking forward to “engaging bilaterally" countries that were part of the SCO.

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO," he said on Twitter.

Bilawal’s trip is the first visit to India by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2011 when then-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited for peace talks, Dawn newspaper reported.

The visit comes at a time when the relationship between the two neighbors has declined.

first published: May 05, 2023, 00:42 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 00:42 IST
