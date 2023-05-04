Pak FM Bilawal Departs Karachi for Goa Summit, Focused Solely on SCO Issues

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that he will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa in a video message.

Zardari emphasised that his attendance demonstrates Pakistan’s dedication to the SCO’s charter. He added that he plans to hold productive talks with his counterparts from other friendly nations during his trip, which is solely focused on the SCO.

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," Zardari tweeted along with a video.

It should be noted that Zardari said that he and his delegation will focus exclusively on the SCO. Earlier, a report by CNN-News18, citing people familiar with developments, said that no bilateral issues will be raised, not even on the sidelines. The focus of the meeting will solely be on addressing regional and international matters of mutual concern and interest.

He will focus on climate change and raise the problems faced by Pakistan due to devastating floods in June last year and urge member states to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan.

After consulting with various stakeholders, including the security establishment of Pakistan, it was decided that Pakistan would not skip the multilateral conference in India. As a result, the nation’s foreign minister will be attending the conclave in Goa, the report outlined.

The report also said that the Pakistan Army, which handles the nation’s foreign affairs, has instructed the Foreign Office to prioritise discussions surrounding regional cooperation, trade and peace at SCO CFM Goa.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to lead the Pakistan delegation at the SCO CFM in Goa on May 4 and 5 and is expected to reach Goa on Thursday evening. Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has already arrived.

The foreign ministers of the SCO member-states will discuss regional security, economic cooperation and how Afghanistan could become a hotbed for terrorism under Taliban rule.

