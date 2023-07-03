Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Pak Journalist Seeks Probe into Unexplained Wealth And Assets of Ex-army Chief Bajwa | Exclusive

Ahmad Noorani, who is based in the US, also requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and interior ministry to include him in the probe via video link as there are allegedly grave threats to his life in Pakistan

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 17:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Ex-Pakistan COAS General Bajwa. (File pic: Reuters)
Ex-Pakistan COAS General Bajwa. (File pic: Reuters)

Pakistani investigative journalist Ahmad Noorani has sent a letter to the federal government to demand an inquiry into the unexplained wealth and assets of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family members.

He also requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and interior ministry to include him in the probe via video link as there are allegedly grave threats to his life in Pakistan.

It is said in the plea that an immediate inquiry should be initiated against ex-COAS General Bajwa. It is also highlighted that there are two different standards of privacy for politicians and army officers.

The letter mentions that politicians and army officers are both public office bearers and both should be answerable for their unexplained wealth and assets.

Giving the example of PTI chief Imran Khan, the letter highlights that investigation reports regarding the lifetime tax record and the selling of a watch were published in the media. And government representatives referred to these reports in their media talks.

    • The letter also underscores that no action has ever been taken against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or any other department over privacy breach of politicians.

    Noorani, who is based in the United States, stated that after his investigative report on Bajwa’s assets, he is facing grave threats to his life.

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 17:52 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 17:52 IST
