Pak May Sign CPEC Security Exchange Pact Allowing China to Deploy 'Military Contractors' on Its Soil

Pakistan is considering signing the CPEC Security Exchange Pact with China which has been pending for the last four years, which would lead to enhanced cooperation between the two countries on military and security matters.

The proposal for the pact was raised by China with the erstwhile Imran Khan government, but couldn’t be finalised due to Covid-19 restrictions and China’s lack of trust in the then Pakistani regime.

Sources said the agreement will be a “secret deal" between Beijing and Islamabad, adding that China wants to establish its security wing for CPEC projects and investments in Pakistan, but the latter had some reservations on the security personnel deployment.

Given its worsening economic situation and paradigm shift in the region after withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, Pakistan is considering China’s proposal, sources said.

In the first phase, China will send around 2,000 ‘military contractors’ for the security of CPEC projects and its staff to be stationed in Gwadar port. In the long run, under the new CPEC Security Exchange Program, China is likely to establish its military outposts in Pakistan, sources further said.

China has been involved in major mining and infrastructure projects in Pakistan, including the deep-water Gwadar port, all part of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Islamabad has also previously invited Saudi Arabia to become the third partner in the Beijing-funded Belt and Road Corridor. Pakistan has in the past suggested that other countries could join CPEC, but the response has been lukewarm due to concerns that China would dominate any relationship.

