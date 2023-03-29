Pak Minister's Offensive Remarks Against Imran Khan and His Wife in Parliament Speech Sparks Criticism

Pakistan’s Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain landed in fresh trouble for using inappropriate language, this time at the Parliament in his remarks against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.

A viral video of the incident on social media shows Hussain targeting Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and justifying police action on his Zaman Park residence during his speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday. Hussain then attacked the PTI chairman and used inappropriate language while using the name of Khan’s father.

Shortly after the remarks, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expunged Hussain’s statements saying the latter is a “senior" leader.

The comments drew criticism on Twitter with users calling out Hussain over a “complete absence of morality" and stating the sexist remarks against Khan’s wife are deplorable.

Some users also said Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, seen laughing at Hussain’s comments in the assembly in the viral video, should also be condemned.

Rana Tanveer abuses during University convocation

Hussain’s remarks in the parliament is the second such incident reported regarding his use of foul language this month. The education minister faced criticism for using an expletive term in his address at the graduation ceremony at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore.

In a video that went viral on social media, the minister is heard telling the attendees that he once met Rana Iqrar, Vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University, who told him that despite being from a ruling class of the Rana tribe, using a Hindi expletive, he works in an Agriculture University.

The minister apologised with a tweet and called it a “slip of the tongue".

The Pakistan National Assembly on Tuesday introduced a bill in the parliament to curtail the discretionary powers of the chief justice. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented ‘The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023’, which was approved by the Cabinet earlier in the evening. The development comes after two Supreme Court judges questioned the suo motu powers of the country’s top judge and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that “history would not forgive us" if parliament did not enact laws to curtail the powers.

Meanwhile, a court in Pakistan on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to alleged threats made to a woman judge. He also rejected a plea by Khan’s lawyer to allow the former prime minister to appear on March 30 when the prosecution lawyer opposed the move by saying that he should have appeared by the deadline of the arrest warrants.

