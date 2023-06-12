Trends :Afghan RefugeesTrump ArrestPakistan EconomyVivek RamaswamyNSA Doval
Home » World » Pak National Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Swift Action against May 9 Rioters under Stringent Army Act

Pak National Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Swift Action against May 9 Rioters under Stringent Army Act

The text of the resolution stated that a group and its leaders had crossed all limits on May 9, with attacks on military installations and irreparable damage to state institutions and the country

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 22:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif. (File pic: AFP)
Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against “a political party involved in the May 9 violence and its leader" under the stringent Army Act.

The resolution was presented by defence minister Khawaja Asif. The text of the resolution stated that a group and its leaders had crossed all limits on May 9, with attacks on military installations and irreparable damage to state institutions and the country.

On May 9, PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with the help of the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. It led to nationwide protests amid incidents of vandalism and violence.

The resolution stated that no violation of human rights took place during the action taken against the miscreants and criminals.

Following the episode, the military had termed the day a “dark chapter" in the country’s history and decided to bring to justice all those involved in the vandalism. It also said it would bring the arsonists who attacked the civil and military installations to justice through trial under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

    • The resolution alleged that the “burden of these anti-state actions" conducted by the party was not being taken by its own members and they were distancing themselves from it.

    “This proves that the agenda of this party and its chairman is against the state," it said. “Across the world, the right of inquiry against people involved in incidents such as attacks on military installations lie with the army. In Pakistan too, laws and constitutional protection against such elements exist."

    first published: June 12, 2023, 22:19 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 22:19 IST
