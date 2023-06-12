Pak National Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding Swift Action against May 9 Rioters under Stringent Army Act

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against “a political party involved in the May 9 violence and its leader" under the stringent Army Act.

The resolution was presented by defence minister Khawaja Asif. The text of the resolution stated that a group and its leaders had crossed all limits on May 9, with attacks on military installations and irreparable damage to state institutions and the country.

On May 9, PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with the help of the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. It led to nationwide protests amid incidents of vandalism and violence.

The resolution stated that no violation of human rights took place during the action taken against the miscreants and criminals.

Following the episode, the military had termed the day a “dark chapter" in the country’s history and decided to bring to justice all those involved in the vandalism. It also said it would bring the arsonists who attacked the civil and military installations to justice through trial under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.