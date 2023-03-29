Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Non-Bailable Warrants in Threat to Zeba Chaudhry Case

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been served non-bailable arrest warrants by an Islamabad Court in the justice Zeba Chaudhry threatening case and authorities were asked to present him before the court on April 18.

During the hearing last week on Friday, the court converted the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief into a bailable warrant at the PTI’s request. The cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.

According to Pakistan-based news outlet the Dawn, the prosecutors were left unimpressed with the PTI chief’s absence and said warrants should be changed from bailable to non-bailable.

The prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi pointed out that the former prime minister’s request for exemption from attendance was granted at every hearing while referring to the judge’s statement from the last hearing who said the warrants were necessitated due to the former prime minister’s persistent absence.

Following the hearing of the argument, the judge directed authorities to present Imran Khan before the court on April 18.

Imran, through his counsel, contended that his arrest warrants issued on March 13 were against the facts and law, as he couldn’t appear in person on the given date due to health issues and threats to his life.

The judge had noted that issuing warrants was the court’s discretion to ensure the former premier’s attendance and he might be asked to submit surety bonds.

Imran Khan on August last year lashed out at the police and the judiciary following the death of Shahbaz Gill, alleging custodial torture. He said he would file cases against inspector general of police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan was booked under section of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and also faced Islamabad High Court (IHC) contempt of court proceedings.

The contempt of court case and terrorism charges were dropped but a similar case, filed after the registration of a first information report (FIR) against him for threatening Zeba Chaudhry remains pending before the sessions court.

