Trends :Russia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinModi in EgyptVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin
Home » World » Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Sparks Laughter Riot on the Internet with ‘Kind Gesture’ at France Meet

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Sparks Laughter Riot on the Internet with ‘Kind Gesture’ at France Meet

Shehbaz Sharif took the umbrella from a female official's hand and marched on the event venue, leaving her drenched in the heavy rain.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:32 IST

Paris, France

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif takes the umbrella from a female official's hand and escorts himself to an event venue in France's Paris. (Image: Pakistan PMO)
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif takes the umbrella from a female official's hand and escorts himself to an event venue in France's Paris. (Image: Pakistan PMO)

A video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Paris went viral on social media this week, leaving Pakistan’s netizens divided. Shehbaz Sharif is attending the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris and reached Paris on Thursday for the meeting.

When he arrived at Palais Brongniart to attend the summit amid heavy rains, a female official held up an umbrella to guide the Pakistan Prime Minister to the event venue.

Advertisement

However, Sharif said something to the female official and took the umbrella himself and walked to the event venue - leaving the woman without an umbrella in the heavy rain.

The video clip, shared by none other than the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office’s Twitter account, garnered hilarious reactions from Pakistanis following the event.

While some applauded Shehbaz Sharif’s down-to-earth attitude, others pointed out that in the process of appearing nice and down-to-earth, he left the female official without an umbrella amid the rains, resulting in her getting drenched.

Some Pakistani netizens even said that the behaviour was an “embarrassment" and urged their Prime Minister to stick to the protocol next time.

In Paris, Sharif met International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva and told her that Pakistan “keenly looks forward" to IMF’s “approval for the 9th review at the earliest".

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • “It was a pleasure to meet you & have a productive exchange of views on the IMF’s continued engagement with Pakistan. The government is fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Though all prior actions for the 9th Review have been completed, we are willing to take further steps jointly with the IMF. Pakistan keenly looks forward to IMF Board’s approval for the 9th Review at the earliest," Sharif said after meeting the IMF managing director.

    “Very pleased to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of the Paris Summit. We had a fruitful discussion on how the IMF can continue to work closely with Pakistan on policies to maintain macroeconomic stability and advance inclusive growth for the Pakistani people," Georgieva said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 12:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App