Pak Poll Body Says Can’t Hold Elections in 90 Days; New Delimitations to be Finalised by Dec 14

Days after a caretaker national government took charge in Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said it cannot hold General elections within 90 days.

The Election Commission announced the schedule of new delimitations. The ECP said new delimitations will be held according to the new Census and will be finalised by December 14, the poll body confirmed CNN-News18.

Pakistan’s constitution mandates a neutral caretaker administration to oversee national elections, which are expected to take place within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house of parliament, likely by early November.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was announced as the interim premier on Saturday, following meetings between Shehbaz and outgoing Opposi­tion Leader Raja Riaz and several days of speculation about the probable choice for the post.

Hailing from Balochistan, Kakar will preside over the country’s affairs during this transition period. This role was formalised through a swearing-in ceremony by President Arif Alvi at the Presidency. Kakar, formerly associated with the Balochistan Awami Party, which has close ties to the military, resigned from the Senate and his party on August 13.