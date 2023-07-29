Pak Prepares New ‘Toolkit’ to Malign India to Protest Article 370 Abrogation on Aug 5

Pakistan is planning to launch a global anti-India campaign to paint a negative image of New Delhi on the global stage later this week as it plans to observe the fourth anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

News18 accessed the toolkit which is part of Pakistan’s anti-India campaign and it shows that the global anti-India campaign consists of several events led by the Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA).

The Pakistan MOFA has tasked its embassies and high commissions across the globe to spread anti-india propaganda with main focus on Turkey.

Advertisement

The authorities have named August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal" (Day of Exploitation) to mark the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under the provision of Article 370. Under Article 370, provisions of the Constitution of India which were applicable to other states of India were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism and agents who use terror for political gains have been dealt a heavy blow. Investment, tourism and education has also gotten a boost, helping in the overall development of the Kashmir region as well as Jammu.

However, despite not getting international attention, Pakistan still continues to paint a negative image of India on the global stage over the issue.

The Pakistani embassy in Turkey organised a seminar earlier this month to spout anti-India narrative over the Kashmir issue in a seminar titled “Jammu & Kashmir Dispute, Searching for a Solution" to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsal.

A similar seminar was organised in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier this month as well. A painting competition for children will be held in PoK’s Mirpur.

Advertisement

A separate painting competition was held earlier this year by Pakistan-backed Youth for Kashmir (YFK). Google Forms were circulated openly on the internet with the intent to obtain maximum registration and publicity. YFK was founded in 2013 by Muhammed Mian Soomro, a Pakistani politician and is headquartered in Islamabad.

The YFK has been accused of incitement and hatred and on several occasions have tried to instigate Kashmiris against India by painting a false picture of India. It receives bulk of its funding from a section of Pakistani businessmen.