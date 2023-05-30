Pak PTI’s Prez-ing Concern: Imran Khan Has Cut Off Contact with Arif Alvi, Say Govt Sources | Exclusive

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has cut off contact with Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, according to sources in the Pakistan government.

Sources said the last contact between the two leaders was 10 days ago, after which Khan has not been responding to the President’s messages.

Sources said that the President had discussed the successive desertion of the party by PTI leaders after the May 9 violence with Khan and advised him to adopt a defensive strategy in the current political situation.

In the wake of the violence after the Khan, several big names are seen quitting the party. News18 had earlier reported how Khan had lost at least 35 leaders between May 9 and 23. Khan, according to sources, is upset with Alvi for not doing his bit to save the PTI.

Alvi belongs to Khan’s PTI. Alvi also signed the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023 that provides the right of appeal under Article 184 of the Constitution, which was not available in the past, on May 26, bringing the law into effect.

Sources claimed that Alvi did not consult with Khan the move, which was seen as bowing down to the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said sources.

THE NEW LAW

Pakistan’s government enacted a new law to provide the right of appeal against conviction by the Supreme Court under its original jurisdiction, possibly creating an opportunity for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to challenge his disqualification.

Sharif was disqualified in 2017 by a five-member bench of the apex court, but he couldn’t file an appeal as there was no law to challenge the judgment of the top judiciary.

The law applies to past verdicts as well.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, “it is necessary to ensure the fundamental right to justice by providing for meaningful review of judgments and orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the exercise of its original jurisdiction under Article 184".