Trends :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » Pakistan: 2 Married Hindu Women from Karachi, Their Children Missing for Two Days; Kin Suspect Abduction

Pakistan: 2 Married Hindu Women from Karachi, Their Children Missing for Two Days; Kin Suspect Abduction

The two women and their children, belonging to a prominent business family, were last seen on April 11 when they were out shopping

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 05:21 IST

New Delhi, India

A number of similar incidents have happened in the recent past in Pakistan, where Hindu women and girls were abducted and forcefully converted. (Representational image: Getty/File)
A number of similar incidents have happened in the recent past in Pakistan, where Hindu women and girls were abducted and forcefully converted. (Representational image: Getty/File)

Two married Hindu women and their children, a two-year-old girl and six-year-old boy, were allegedly abducted from their home in Pakistan’s Karachi. The women are from a prominent business family in the city and have been missing over the past two days.

According to reports, the two women and their children were last seen in Khamisa area near Gabol police station on April 11, when they were out shopping. The family members reported them missing with apprehensions that they may have been kidnapped. But they have not received any ransom call yet.

The family also met police officers at IGP Sindh’s Karachi headquarters April 12, along with Pakistan Darawer Ittehad chairman Faqeer Shiva Kachhi, and were assured of full police cooperation.

Advertisement

A number of similar incidents have happened in the recent past, where Hindu women and girls were abducted and forcefully converted.

On March 15, social activists came out onto the streets to protest against forced conversions and abductions of girls from minority communities.

Read all the Latest News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: April 16, 2023, 05:21 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 05:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures