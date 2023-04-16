Pakistan: 2 Married Hindu Women from Karachi, Their Children Missing for Two Days; Kin Suspect Abduction

Two married Hindu women and their children, a two-year-old girl and six-year-old boy, were allegedly abducted from their home in Pakistan’s Karachi. The women are from a prominent business family in the city and have been missing over the past two days.

According to reports, the two women and their children were last seen in Khamisa area near Gabol police station on April 11, when they were out shopping. The family members reported them missing with apprehensions that they may have been kidnapped. But they have not received any ransom call yet.

The family also met police officers at IGP Sindh’s Karachi headquarters April 12, along with Pakistan Darawer Ittehad chairman Faqeer Shiva Kachhi, and were assured of full police cooperation.

A number of similar incidents have happened in the recent past, where Hindu women and girls were abducted and forcefully converted.

On March 15, social activists came out onto the streets to protest against forced conversions and abductions of girls from minority communities.

