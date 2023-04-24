Trends :Joe BidenSudan 'Ceasefire'Operation KaveriMoon LandingIndonesia Earthquake
Home » World » Pak Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to Visit China on Monday, Security Issues, Military Ties on Agenda

General Asim will lead a high-security delegation to Beijing where the army chief will discuss the security issues between the two allies

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 15:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Asim Munir’s visit will be the second high level military delegation to visit China in the recent weeks. (AFP)
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is scheduled to visit China on a two-day visit on Monday, sources have said.

General Asim will lead a high-security delegation to Beijing where the army chief will discuss the security issues between the two allies, top Pakistan sources told CNN-News18.

The two sides will also touch on issues including CPEC security and military cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.

Munir’s visit will be the second high-level military delegation to visit China in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Director General ISI General Nadeem Anjum visited China on April 11-12.

Last month, General Asim Munir had announced uplifting projects during his visit to Gwadar. He was briefed on the prevailing security situation, formations’ operational preparedness, security for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and efforts being made for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment in the country.

The visit comes days after a Chinese national accused of blasphemy was arrested in the Kohistan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week. He was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on blasphemy charges and was shifted to Abbottabad via an Army helicopter due to security concerns as the police feared local people could harm him.

China has been periodically expressing concern to Pakistan about the safety of hundreds of its nationals working in a host of Chinese funded projects.

first published: April 24, 2023, 10:10 IST
