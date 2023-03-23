Pakistan Cancels Military Parade on National Day Amid Political Rift, Economic Crisis

The Pakistan Day parade, held every year on March 23, has been cancelled amid rising political instability and worsening economic situation in the country, News18 has learnt.

Pakistan Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the passage of the 1940 Lahore Resolution, with Pakistan’s armed force showcasing its weaponry and military power and displaying the nuclear missiles in the parade.

However, the country is in the middle of an absolute economic and political crisis and therefore it can’t hold its national day celebrations, sources said.

People familiar with the developments within the Pakistan military further added that the decision to not celebrate Pakistan Day with a military parade was taken by the top leadership.

Advertisement

The decision to not host a parade commemorating Pakistan Day was taken by the top commanders of the Pakistan Army at a meeting held earlier this month in Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters.

The cash-strapped country is looking to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package but unfortunately still couldn’t secure the Staff Level Agreement — which is very concerning for Pakistan.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based global money lender, which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year.

The rising political crisis in Pakistan may further lead to more problems and chaos for the country.

The Pakistan Day parade begins with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad while the provincial capitals in the country mark it with a 21-gun salute.

The national event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2022 the event was postponed due to bad weather.

Read all the Latest News here