Home » World » Pakistan Central Bank’s Forex Reserves Decrease by $354 Million; Now Stand at $4.2 Billion

Pakistan Central Bank’s Forex Reserves Decrease by $354 Million; Now Stand at $4.2 Billion

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.8 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.6 billion

Advertisement

Written By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 02:53 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

This is the first decline in central bank-held reserves on a weekly basis after six successive increases. (Image: Reuters)
This is the first decline in central bank-held reserves on a weekly basis after six successive increases. (Image: Reuters)

The forex reserves held by Pakistan’s central bank decreased by another $354 million to $4.2 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“During the week ended on March 24, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by $354 million to $4,244.3 million due to external debt repayment," the SBP said in a statement.

The decrease comes amid external debt repayment as the country continues to await more aid from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

This is the first decline in central bank-held reserves, on a weekly basis, after six successive increases. The overall number stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.8 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.6 billion.

Moreover, China is working on a request by Pakistan to roll over a $2-billion loan that matured last week.

However, the critical International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains stalled as talks continue after Pakistan announced a new fuel subsidy.

A delay in an agreement with IMF is taking a toll on the economy, particularly the rupee.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: March 31, 2023, 02:46 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 02:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday: Which Of These Divas Slay In Their Black Dresses? Pick Your Favourite

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Is A Sight To Behold In Black Sequin Saree With Revealing Blouse, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures