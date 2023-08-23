Pakistan's Failure to Address Violence Against Religious Minorities Flagged by Rights Group

Human Rights Watch (HW) has raised concern about the increasing number of attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan and called for immediate action to protect them from violence. This rebuke came in light of the recent mob attack on a Christian settlement in the Faisalabad district of Punjab province.

On August 16, hundreds of people attacked a Christian settlement in Jaranwala, after two people were accused of committing “blasphemy." The mob, armed with stones and sticks, vandalised several churches and dozens of houses. The HRW demanded that federal and provincial governments in the country probe and appropriately prosecute all those responsible for intimidation, threats, and violent acts against religious minorities.

“The Faisalabad attack underscores the failings of Pakistan’s police to adequately protect religious minority communities and respond promptly to violence targeting them," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW. “The lack of prosecutions of those responsible for such crimes in the past emboldens those who commit violence in the name of religion."

In a statement released on Tuesday, the New York-based rights group highlighted that “in recent months there has been an increase in attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan and their places of worship." “The persecution of the Ahmadiyya community is embedded in Pakistani law and encouraged by the Pakistan government."

In Pakistan, mere accusations of blasphemy can put those targeted at risk of physical harm. Since 1990, at least 65 people have reportedly been killed in Pakistan over claims of blasphemy. The rights group underlined how Pakistan’s blasphemy law is largely used against members of religious minorities, while the authorities rarely bring charges against those responsible for attacks on people accused of blasphemy.

The group referred to the 2014 Pakistan Supreme Court observation where it said: “The majority of blasphemy cases are based on false accusations stemming from property issues or other personal or family vendettas rather than genuine instances of blasphemy and they inevitably lead to mob violence against the entire community."