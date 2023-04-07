Pakistan Court Extends Former PM Imran Khan's Interim Bail in 8 Cases

A Pakistani high court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases, including last month’s judicial complex riot case, till April 18.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the bail pleas by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief, who was not present at the hearing.

The court accepted an exemption request from Thursday’s attendance in all the cases filed by the PTI chief’s lawyer.

Intense clashes erupted outside the judicial complex on March 18 when Khan arrived from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case.

During the confrontation between PTI workers and police, over 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to defer the court hearing in this case till March 30.

The bench extended the bail of 70-year-old Khan in multiple cases, cautioning that legal action would be taken against the ousted premier if he failed to appear in the court for the next hearing.

The interim bail granted by the court to Khan in the eight cases was supposed to expire on Thursday, but after the fresh extension, the cricketer-turned-politician would be safe from any arrest till April 18.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that more than “140 baseless fake cases" were filed against the PTI chief for using state machinery for political aims. He also added that there was a threat to Khan’s life.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan should be provided security according to his status as an ex-premier.

The high court heard the former premier’s plea regarding being provided adequate security after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah allegedly threatened him.

In March, Sanaullah, who is very close to former premier and London-based Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, said when the ruling party feels its existence is under threat, it will go to any extent against its chief political rival.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

The former prime minister had repeatedly failed to attend case hearings, leading to the warrant being issued against him.

