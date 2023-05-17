Pakistan Crisis Updates: Imran Khan Condemns 'Illegal' Arrest of Party Leaders, Punjab Govt Gives Ultimatum to Ex-PM

Pakistan Crisis Updates: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed strong condemnation over the ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of his party’s workers and leaders.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the ousted prime minister said that he strongly condemns the illegal arrests and abduction of PTI workers and leaders. He noted that PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar have been incarcerated for more than a week now.
Here are the latest Pakistan news updates:
- An Islamabad court on Wednesday issued orders for the discharge of PTI leader Shireen Mazari after she was re-arrested immediately after her court-mandated release a day earlier.
- Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in connection with an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case on Thursday, reports said. The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in Imran Khan’s plea against arrest in cases registered in connection with the May 9 protests.
- Punjab police on Wednesday alleged that there are around 30-40 terrorists present in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence and ordered Khan to handover the miscreants or face operation, CNN-News18 has learnt. The Interim Punjab Government has also given a green signal to the police to conduct a grand operation in Zaman Park residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.
- The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended the relief order against Imran Khan’s arrest till May 31. The development came during the hearing of PTI’s plea seeking details of all cases filed against Khan claiming that the PTI chief is booked in more than 100 cases, Geo TV reported.
- Describing Islamabad as an important partner in the region, the White House on Tuesday said it wants to see a successful Pakistan. “We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at the White House.
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to bring to justice the planners and leaders of the violent protests that targeted military installations and “disrespected martyrs" as he termed the incidents of May 9 as the “darkest chapter" in the country’s history.
- Earlier on Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in two terrorism cases till May 19. The ATC Lahore allowed Khan’s plea to appear before it through a video-link. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court extended Khan’s bail till June 8 in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition.
- Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry made a sprint of his life to evade re-arrest by dashing into the building of a high court, a video of which went viral on the internet. In the video, the PTI leader can be seen catching his breath after a brief run from police seeking to arrest him.
- Pakistan has no other option but to ask its all-weather ally China to bail out its ailing economy to avert full-fledged eruption of the Balance of Payment (BoP) crisis if the IMF does not revive the USD 6.5 billion programme. The policymakers are left with no other options but to explore all other ways to avert default as well as choking off the economy of over 220 million people, The News International quoted sources as saying.
