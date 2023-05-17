Pakistan Crisis Updates: Imran Khan Condemns 'Illegal' Arrest of Party Leaders, Punjab Govt Gives Ultimatum to Ex-PM

Pakistan Crisis Updates: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed strong condemnation over the ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of his party’s workers and leaders.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the ousted prime minister said that he strongly condemns the illegal arrests and abduction of PTI workers and leaders. He noted that PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar have been incarcerated for more than a week now.

Here are the latest Pakistan news updates: